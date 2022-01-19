LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – “West Side Story,” “Eternals,” “Pose,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Saved by the Bell” were among the nominees announced Wednesday for the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards.
"Eternals" and "West Side Story" were both nominated for outstanding wide-release film along with "Everybody's Talking About Jamie," "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" and "tick, tick…BOOM!"
Nominations for comedy series on television went to “Dickinson,” “Gentefied,” “Love, Victor,” “The Other Two,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Sex Education,” “Shrill,” “Special,” “Twenties” and “Work in Progress.”
For drama series, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Batwoman,” “The Chi,” “Doom Patrol,” “Good Trouble,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The L Word: Generation Q,” “Pose,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Supergirl” received nominations.
The awards are presented across a variety of media, including film, television, music, video games, comic books, journalism and blogs. According to GLAAD, the awards "honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues."
The GLAAD Media Awards will be held in person in Beverly Hills and New York this year after going virtual in 2020 and 2021.
The awards will be presented on April 2 at the Beverly Hilton and the New York ceremony will take place on May 6.
Tickets can be purchased here.
