HARBOR GATEWAY (CBSLA) — A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed during an apparent ambush in Harbor Gateway.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was traveling north on Ainsworth Street near 155th Street when the suspect stopped his vehicle next to the victim's car. The suspect then exited his car and shot at the victim striking her.
The suspect fled the scene as the wounded woman drove her car to Redondo Beach Boulevard and Vermont Avenue where she flagged down a Los Angeles School Police Department officer.
She died shortly after near a Mobil gas station. At this time there is no description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.
Police are currently investigating the shooting.