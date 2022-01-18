LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After being forced to go virtual last year, PaleyFest LA is returning in person to the Dolby Theater.
The festival is set to take place from April 2 through April 10.
The Paley Center for Media also announced the lineup Tuesday which features "This is Us," "Superman and Lois," "black-ish," "Ghosts," "The Neighborhood," "Hacks," "Cobra Kai," "Riverdale," "Better Call Saul," "Emily in Paris" and a salute to the NCIS universe.
“We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center for Media.
"We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can't-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center for Media.

"PaleyFest returns in-person to the Dolby Theatre for the first time in three years, offering Paley Members and devoted TV fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the stars and creative talent behind some of television's biggest hits. We thank our friends at Citi, The William S. Paley Foundation, and our studio and network partners, for their continued support in making PaleyFest possible."
