LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist died in a Pacoima crash early Tuesday, police said.
READ MORE: Garcetti Nominates LAFD’s First Ever Female Fire Chief
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near San Fernando Road and Workman Street.
Investigators on the scene say the motorcycle may have been going too fast when the rider hit a curb where the road curves, losing control. The motorcycle hit a pole, and the rider died at the scene.READ MORE: Microsoft To Acquire Santa Monica-Based Activision Blizzard In $68.7 Billion Deal
The rider’s gender, age, and identity have not been released.
No other vehicles or people were involved, and wreckage from the crash was scattered throughout the area.MORE NEWS: LA County COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Rise Steadily
Police blocked off the area for the fatal crash investigation.