By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist died in a Pacoima crash early Tuesday, police said.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near San Fernando Road and Workman Street.

Investigators on the scene say the motorcycle may have been going too fast when the rider hit a curb where the road curves, losing control. The motorcycle hit a pole, and the rider died at the scene.

The rider’s gender, age, and identity have not been released.

No other vehicles or people were involved, and wreckage from the crash was scattered throughout the area.

Police blocked off the area for the fatal crash investigation.