WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – A former “Real Housewives of OC” cast member’s son, who was convicted of a shooting in Costa Mesa and last year was declared a fugitive in two drug cases, was back behind bars Tuesday.

Josh Waring, 33, was arrested Jan. 10 and was being held without bail, according to Orange County Jail records. He was due for a pretrial hearing Friday in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

A warrant was issued for Waring’s arrest in September when he failed to show for a court hearing. Waring could face more time behind bars for violating terms of his parole.

Waring was arrested in June 2020 in Huntington Beach and was charged that September with possession of a controlled substance — fentanyl — and drug paraphernalia and falsely representing himself to an officer, all misdemeanors.

Waring was arrested again May 8, 2021, at Ridge Route Drive and Overlake in Lake Forest when deputies pulled over the driver of a rental car stolen from John Wayne Airport, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.

Waring, who was in the passenger’s seat, was accused of possession of fetanyl and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia found in the glove compartment of the car, Hylton said.

Waring pleaded guilty in March 2020 to single counts of assault with a firearm and leading police on a chase, and two counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, all felonies. He also admitted single misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run with property damage and battery.

Waring also resolved a separate case and pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for sale and false personation, both felonies.

Waring was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder, along with a sentencing enhancement alleging attempted premeditated murder, for the June 20, 2016, shooting of Daniel Lopez, then 35, outside a home in Costa Mesa. Two other people escaped injury in the drive-by attack.

At the time of his plea deal, Waring was facing 65 yeas to life in prison, but, instead he was sentenced to time served in jail awaiting trial.

Waring’s mother, Lauri Waring Peterson, told reporters following her son’s plea deal last year that he wanted to pursue a career in law.