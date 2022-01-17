LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The first ever playoff game held at SoFi Stadium is underway as of 5:15 p.m. on Monday. Follow along here for live updates of big plays, momentum shifts and scoring drives.
First Quarter
Arizona Cardinals to receive the ball first.
Q1 – 13:44; 4th and 6 – Cardinals 3-and-out, Punt. Score: 0-0
Q1 – 13:33; 1st and 10 – Sony Michel 35-yard rush. Score: 0-0
Q1 – 11:26; 3rd and 10 – Matthew Stafford sacked by Markus Golden (7-yard loss). Score: 0-0
Q1 – 10:54; 4th and 17 – Rams Punt. Score: 0-0
Q1 – 10:13; 4th and 11 – Cardinals 3-and-out, Punt. Score: 0-0
Q1 – 9:55; 1st and 10 – Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. for 17-yards. Score: 0-0
Q1 – 5:45; 2nd and 13 – Matthew Stafford to Tyler Higbee for 22-yards. Score: 0-0
Q1 – 3:50; 3rd and goal – Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. for 4-yard TOUCHDOWN (Matt Gay Extra Point – Good). Score 7-0, Rams
Q1 – 3:20; 1st and 10 – Kyler Murray sacked by Von Miller (8 yard loss). Score: 7-0, Rams
Q1 – 2:15; 4th and 21 – Cardinals 3-and-out, Punt. Score: 7-0, Rams
Q1 – 1:30; 2nd and 12 – Cam Akers 15-yard rush. Score: 7-0, Rams
Q1 – 0:41; 1st and 10 – Matthew Stafford to Tyler Higbee for 14 yards. Score: 7-0, Rams
END FIRST QUARTER
Second Quarter
Q2 – 13:33; 3rd and 2 – Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. for 31 yards. Score: 7-0, Rams
Q2 – 11:58; 3rd and goal – Matthew Stafford 1-yard rush for TOUCHDOWN (Matt Gay Extra Point – Good). Score: 14-0, Rams
Q2 – 11:58; 1st and 10 – Kyler Murray sacked by Aaron Donald (7 yard loss). Score: 14-0, Rams
Q2 – 11:14, Cardinals 3-and-out, Punt. Score: 14-0, Rams
Follow along for more.