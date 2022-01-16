HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on the 405 Freeway on Sunday.
The collision occurred around 11 a.m. in Hawthorne, when the motorcyclist crashed into the rear of a vehicle, killing one; the L.A. Coroner’s Office was called to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.
One person was rushed to a nearby medical facility following the crash. Their condition is currently unknown.
At the time of the report from California Highway Patrol, it was unclear whether the motorcyclist or driver in the vehicle was the deceased individual.
The incident caused a full-closure of all lanes on the northbound 405 Freeway for several hours on Sunday, two of the lanes were opened as of 1 p.m. The rest of the lanes were reopened at 3 p.m.
🚨Sig-Alert Update🚨
NB 405 Fwy, north of El Segundo Blvd.
# 3 and # 4 lane now open.
The HOV, # 1, #2 lanes remain shutdown for approx. 1 hour.
⚠️Expect cont. delays to LAX⚠️
Awaiting LA County Coroner arrival.
Traffic Collision involving Motorcyclist fatality. pic.twitter.com/W2EVezsJD8
— CHP West Los Angeles (@CHP_WestLA) January 16, 2022
