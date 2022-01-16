HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The body of a diver that disappeared was located after an hours-long search on Sunday.
The diver was reported missing at around 10:30 a.m., near the Elly Oil platform off the coast of Huntington Beach. Apparently the diver was part of a group that launched from Long Beach.
Multiple agencies gathered to search, including the Long Beach Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard, which began searching via air and then sea. The body was located at around 4 p.m., under nearly 200 feet of water and almost nine miles off the coast.
The body was transported back to shore via a Long Beach Fire Department ship, to meet with officials, including a representative from the Coroner’s Office.
The identity of the diver has yet to be disclosed, and it is currently unclear which diving group the person was a part of.