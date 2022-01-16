LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were searching for a missing diver off the coast of Huntington Beach.
Search crews in the air and in the water were actively searching near the Elly Oil platform by afternoon.
Firefighters with the Long Beach Fire Department responded to the area just before 10:30 a.m. following reports of a missing diver. According to fire officials, the diver was part of a dive group. A description was not available.
Multiple agencies were part of the search, including the U.S. Coast Guard.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.