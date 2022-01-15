LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A tsunami advisory has been issued for all Southern California beaches following an underwater volcano eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga.
The National Weather Service says the tsunami will bring strong rip currents to all Southern California beaches, creating hazardous situations for swimmers, surfers and boats.
As a result, some local police department’s have already closed their beaches as a precaution.
Manhattan Beach Police Department has closed its beach. In addition, all Orange County beaches and piers have also been closed.
Tsunami waves will be hitting beaches across the Southland around 7:50 a.m.
CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston said to expect waves from one to two feet high.
The NWS recommends beach residents to move away from the area and advised against going to see tsunami waves.
