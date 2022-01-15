LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams’ secondary suffered another injury setback on Saturday.
Starting safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) will not play vs the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card game on Monday at SOFI Stadium, head coach Sean McVay announced.
Rapp, who suffered the injury in the regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, joins fellow safety Jordan Fuller on the injury list.
Fuller suffered a season-ending injury against the 49ers last week as well, the Rams announced on Monday.
In his third season with the team, Rapp proved he can be a consistent starter. He recorded 94 total tackles, 4 interceptions and 10 passes defended in 17 starts for Los Angeles this season.
With Rapp and Fuller out for Monday’s playoff game, the Rams will rely on Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess.
Moreover, the Rams promoted veteran safety Eric Weddle to the active roster on Saturday after signing him out of retirement on Wednesday.
The former All-Pro safety played one year for the Rams in 2019. Before that, he played nine years with the Chargers in San Diego where he made three Pro Bowls.