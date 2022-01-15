CUDAHY (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Cudahy on Saturday morning.
Reported just after 2:30 a.m., the incident occurred on Clara Street, where authorities found a man lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, authorities have revealed that the victim was a 27-year-old male.
There is no information available on the suspect or motive in the incident.
Sheriff’s investigators have launched an investigation, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (323) 890-5500.
