WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – One person was killed, and about 1,000 gallons of fuel were spilled, when an SUV careened into a tanker truck in Woodland Hills early Friday morning.
The collision occurred at 1 a.m. at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Canoga Avenue.
According to Los Angeles police, an SUV was speeding down Victory Boulevard when it slammed into the tanker truck, which was traveling north on Canoga Avenue.
The SUV went off the road collided into a cement wall and then burst into flames. The driver and only occupant died at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified.
The tanker truck itself did not catch fire. The driver of the truck was not hurt, police said.
About 1,000 gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway, the L.A. Fire Department reports. Hazmat crews secured the scene, and private contractors were brought in to clean up the fuel spill and remove the truck.
The intersection of Victory Boulevard and Canoga Avenue remained closed during the cleanup.