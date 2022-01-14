LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A private funeral service was being held in Los Angeles Friday for comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at 65.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” John Stamos, wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, responded to Stamos, saying, “I love you, brother.”

On Thursday, Stamos tweeted, “The mornings are hard. Middle of day comes in waves. Mostly bad. Nighttime is hard. I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he’s too tired to respond. Me saying, “Then why’d you text me so early?”

According to TMZ, the private funeral service was being held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park.

On Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an “unresponsive man in a hotel room.” The man was identified as Saget and he was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany reported initial autopsy results saying, “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” Stephany said.

Saget, who had been on a comedy tour, tweeted his appreciation for the audience Saturday after performing a two-hour set in Jacksonville.