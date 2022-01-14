LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Saturday, visitors to the Los Angeles Zoo will now have to buy their tickets online and in advance before visiting.

Advance online reservations will be required of all members and general admission visitors to the Los Angeles Zoo, effective Saturday. The reserved, timed-entry tickets will be sent to the email address provided at sale, and will be scanned from a mobile device or printout at the entrance.

Walk-up ticket sales are not recommended or guaranteed.

The ongoing pandemic has forced some big changes at the zoo. Face coverings for all people 2 and older remain a requirement in all indoor and enclosed public settings, and all guests 12 and older are required to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of their visit. Adults 18 and older will also be required to show a matching photo ID.

The zoo has also been forced to keep some attractions closed due to recent research that all mammals are considered vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Experiences allowing visitors to get up close with the animals – such as Muriel’s Ranch contact yard, giraffe feedings, the flamingo mingle, and the California Condor Rescue Zone – will be closed until further notice.

To purchase general admission tickets, visit lazoo.org.