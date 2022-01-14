RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Two employees of a Rancho Cucamonga childcare facility have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse in the death of an 8-month-old baby.
Rudie Megan Maldonado, 29, of San Bernardino, was arrested Wednesday, while 50-year-old Felicia Ann Ferra of Yorba Linda was taken into custody Thursday, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s jail records. Both women have been freed on bail, and a court date has not yet been scheduled for them.
The two were arrested following an investigation into the injury of an eight-month-old baby boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit on Sept. 4, 2021 with a skull fracture.
The baby boy had attended the Kiddie Academy, 7220 Victoria Park Lane, in Rancho Cucamonga. Authorities say investigators determined the two women had conspired to conceal the boy’s injuries and neglect of his well-being.
Investigators believe there may be more victims who may have been abused, so authorities have released Maldonado’s and Ferra’s booking photos.MORE NEWS: Advance, Online Reservations Required To Visit Los Angeles Zoo Starting Saturday
Anyone with information about the investigation can contact Deputy Roger Alfaro at (909) 387-3615.