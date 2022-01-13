LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NHL has announced All-Star Games rosters in advance of the game scheduled to take place on February 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ten players were named to each of the four divisional rosters, with eight additional players eligible as “Last Man In” candidates. In total, each division’s roster will be made up of 11 of the games most elite players.

Each team’s captain was voted in by fans, while the other nine players on each team were selected by NHL Hockey Operations.

Each local hockey team will be represented by at least one player, with a potential for one of those teams to have two players suit up in the All-Star Game, should their name get selected in the “Last Man In” vote.

The Los Angeles Kings selection is forward Adrian Kempe, who has 16 goals and 6 assists in 36 games played thus far this season. It is the 25-year-old’s first All-Star Game selection since beginning his professional career with the Kings in 2017. Kempe is sixth in the NHL in game-winning goals, and his numbers this season already match or better career-highs set in recent years.

Defenseman Drew Doughty was also named to the “Last Man In” vote. Should he be selected as one of the four last men in, it would be Doughty’s sixth All-Star Game appearance. So far this season Doughty has 18 points in 17 games, and ranks fourth amongst all defensemen in the league in points-per-game, despite missing 16 games due to injury.

On the other hand, the Anaheim Ducks will send goalie John Gibson to the All-Star Game, in what will be his third appearance. Gibson has put up above average numbers for the second-place Ducks, including a 12-9-6 record. He has also has a 2.64 goals-against-average and a .917 save percentage.

Like the Kings, Anaheim also has a player eligible to make the game in forward Troy Terry. A notable snub, Terry has set career-highs in nearly every major stat category, including points (38), goals (22, which also ranks fifth in the NHL) and assists (14) in 37 games played. Just 24-years-old, this would be Terry’s first All-Star Game appearance.

Of the 32 NHL teams, each receives at least one representative in the game. Eight franchises tied with the most players named to rosters, with two a piece. Those teams are: Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Full NHL All-Star Rosters (with “Last Man In” Nominees):

Pacific Division

– Captain: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

– Head Coach: Peter DeBoer, Las Vegas Golden Knights

John Gibson, goaltender; Anaheim Ducks

Johnny Gaudreau, forward; Calgary Flames

Connor McDavid, forward; Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl, forward; Edmonton Oilers

Adrian Kempe, forward; Los Angeles Kings

Timo Meier, forward; San Jose Sharks

Jordan Eberle, forward; Seattle Kraken

Thatcher Demko, goaltender; Vancouver Canucks

Alex Pietrangelo, defenseman; Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Stone, forward; Vegas Golden Knights

“Last Man In” candidates:

Troy Terry, forward; Anaheim Ducks

Matthew Tkachuk, forward; Calgary Flames

Darnell Nurse, defenseman; Edmonton Oilers

Drew Doughty, defenseman; Los Angeles Kings

Logan Couture, forward; San Jose Sharks

Mark Giordano, defenseman; Seattle Kraken

J.T. Miller, forward; Vancouver Canucks

Jonathan Marchessault, forward; Vegas Golden Knights

Central Division

– Captain: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

– Head Coach: Jared Bednar, Colorado Avalanche

Clayton Keller, forward; Arizona Coyotes

Alex DeBrincat, forward; Chicago Blackhawks

Nathan MacKinnon, forward; Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar, defenseman; Colorado Avalanche

Joe Pavelski, forward; Dallas Stars

Kirill Kaprizov, forward; Minnesota Wild

Cam Talbot, goaltender; Minnesota Wild

Juuse Saros, goaltender; Nashville Predators

Jordan Kyrou, forward; St. Louis Blues

Kyle Connor, forward; Winnipeg Jets

“Last Man In” candidates:

Phil Kessel, forward; Arizona Coyotes

Seth Jones, defenseman; Chicago Blackhawks

Nazem Kadri, forward; Colorado Avalanche

Jason Robertson, forward; Dallas Stars

Ryan Hartman, forward; Minnesota Wild

Roman Josi, defenseman; Nashville Predators

Robert Thomas, forward; St. Louis Blues

Mark Scheifele, forward; Winnipeg Jets

Metropolitan Division

– Captain: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

– Head Coach: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen, goaltender, Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho, forward, Carolina Hurrianes

Zach Werenski, defenseman; Columbus Blue Jackets

Jack Hughes, forward; New Jersey Devils

Adam Pelech, defenseman; New York Islanders

Adam Fox, defenseman; New York Rangers

Chris Kreider, forward; New York Rangers

Claude Giroux, forward; Philadelphia Flyers

Tristan Jarry, goaltender; Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Ovechkin, forward; Washington Capitals

“Last Man In” candidates:

Andrei Svechnikov, forward; Carolina Hurricanes

Jakub Voracek, forward; Columbus Blue Jackets

Jesper Bratt, forward; New Jersey Devils

Matthew Barzal, forward; New York Islanders

Mika Zibanejad, forward; New York Rangers

Cam Atkinson, forward; Philadelphia Flyers

Jake Guentzel, forward; Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeny Kuznetsov, forward; Washington Capitals

Atlantic Division

– Captain: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

– Head Coach: Andrew Brunette, Florida Panthers

Patrice Bergeron, forward; Boston Bruins

Rasmus Dahlin, defenseman; Buffalo Sabres

Dylan Larkin, forward; Detroit Red Wings

Jonathan Huberdeau, forward; Florida Panthers

Nick Suzuki, forward; Montreal Canadiens

Drake Batherson, forward; Ottawa Senators

Andrei Vasilevskiy, goaltender; Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman, defenseman; Tampa Bay Lightning

Auston Matthews, forward; Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell, goaltender; Toronto Maple Leafs

“Last Man In” candidates: