LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NHL has announced All-Star Games rosters in advance of the game scheduled to take place on February 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Ten players were named to each of the four divisional rosters, with eight additional players eligible as "Last Man In" candidates. In total, each division's roster will be made up of 11 of the games most elite players.
Each team’s captain was voted in by fans, while the other nine players on each team were selected by NHL Hockey Operations.
Each local hockey team will be represented by at least one player, with a potential for one of those teams to have two players suit up in the All-Star Game, should their name get selected in the “Last Man In” vote.
The Los Angeles Kings selection is forward Adrian Kempe, who has 16 goals and 6 assists in 36 games played thus far this season. It is the 25-year-old’s first All-Star Game selection since beginning his professional career with the Kings in 2017. Kempe is sixth in the NHL in game-winning goals, and his numbers this season already match or better career-highs set in recent years.
Defenseman Drew Doughty was also named to the “Last Man In” vote. Should he be selected as one of the four last men in, it would be Doughty’s sixth All-Star Game appearance. So far this season Doughty has 18 points in 17 games, and ranks fourth amongst all defensemen in the league in points-per-game, despite missing 16 games due to injury.
On the other hand, the Anaheim Ducks will send goalie John Gibson to the All-Star Game, in what will be his third appearance. Gibson has put up above average numbers for the second-place Ducks, including a 12-9-6 record. He has also has a 2.64 goals-against-average and a .917 save percentage.
Like the Kings, Anaheim also has a player eligible to make the game in forward Troy Terry. A notable snub, Terry has set career-highs in nearly every major stat category, including points (38), goals (22, which also ranks fifth in the NHL) and assists (14) in 37 games played. Just 24-years-old, this would be Terry's first All-Star Game appearance.
Of the 32 NHL teams, each receives at least one representative in the game. Eight franchises tied with the most players named to rosters, with two a piece. Those teams are: Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Full NHL All-Star Rosters (with “Last Man In” Nominees):
Pacific Division
– Captain: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
– Head Coach: Peter DeBoer, Las Vegas Golden Knights
- John Gibson, goaltender; Anaheim Ducks
- Johnny Gaudreau, forward; Calgary Flames
- Connor McDavid, forward; Edmonton Oilers
- Leon Draisaitl, forward; Edmonton Oilers
- Adrian Kempe, forward; Los Angeles Kings
- Timo Meier, forward; San Jose Sharks
- Jordan Eberle, forward; Seattle Kraken
- Thatcher Demko, goaltender; Vancouver Canucks
- Alex Pietrangelo, defenseman; Vegas Golden Knights
- Mark Stone, forward; Vegas Golden Knights
“Last Man In” candidates:
- Troy Terry, forward; Anaheim Ducks
- Matthew Tkachuk, forward; Calgary Flames
- Darnell Nurse, defenseman; Edmonton Oilers
- Drew Doughty, defenseman; Los Angeles Kings
- Logan Couture, forward; San Jose Sharks
- Mark Giordano, defenseman; Seattle Kraken
- J.T. Miller, forward; Vancouver Canucks
- Jonathan Marchessault, forward; Vegas Golden Knights
Central Division
– Captain: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
– Head Coach: Jared Bednar, Colorado Avalanche
- Clayton Keller, forward; Arizona Coyotes
- Alex DeBrincat, forward; Chicago Blackhawks
- Nathan MacKinnon, forward; Colorado Avalanche
- Cale Makar, defenseman; Colorado Avalanche
- Joe Pavelski, forward; Dallas Stars
- Kirill Kaprizov, forward; Minnesota Wild
- Cam Talbot, goaltender; Minnesota Wild
- Juuse Saros, goaltender; Nashville Predators
- Jordan Kyrou, forward; St. Louis Blues
- Kyle Connor, forward; Winnipeg Jets
“Last Man In” candidates:
- Phil Kessel, forward; Arizona Coyotes
- Seth Jones, defenseman; Chicago Blackhawks
- Nazem Kadri, forward; Colorado Avalanche
- Jason Robertson, forward; Dallas Stars
- Ryan Hartman, forward; Minnesota Wild
- Roman Josi, defenseman; Nashville Predators
- Robert Thomas, forward; St. Louis Blues
- Mark Scheifele, forward; Winnipeg Jets
Metropolitan Division
– Captain: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
– Head Coach: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes
- Frederik Andersen, goaltender, Carolina Hurricanes
- Sebastian Aho, forward, Carolina Hurrianes
- Zach Werenski, defenseman; Columbus Blue Jackets
- Jack Hughes, forward; New Jersey Devils
- Adam Pelech, defenseman; New York Islanders
- Adam Fox, defenseman; New York Rangers
- Chris Kreider, forward; New York Rangers
- Claude Giroux, forward; Philadelphia Flyers
- Tristan Jarry, goaltender; Pittsburgh Penguins
- Alex Ovechkin, forward; Washington Capitals
“Last Man In” candidates:
- Andrei Svechnikov, forward; Carolina Hurricanes
- Jakub Voracek, forward; Columbus Blue Jackets
- Jesper Bratt, forward; New Jersey Devils
- Matthew Barzal, forward; New York Islanders
- Mika Zibanejad, forward; New York Rangers
- Cam Atkinson, forward; Philadelphia Flyers
- Jake Guentzel, forward; Pittsburgh Penguins
- Evgeny Kuznetsov, forward; Washington Capitals
Atlantic Division
– Captain: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
– Head Coach: Andrew Brunette, Florida Panthers
- Patrice Bergeron, forward; Boston Bruins
- Rasmus Dahlin, defenseman; Buffalo Sabres
- Dylan Larkin, forward; Detroit Red Wings
- Jonathan Huberdeau, forward; Florida Panthers
- Nick Suzuki, forward; Montreal Canadiens
- Drake Batherson, forward; Ottawa Senators
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, goaltender; Tampa Bay Lightning
- Victor Hedman, defenseman; Tampa Bay Lightning
- Auston Matthews, forward; Toronto Maple Leafs
- Jack Campbell, goaltender; Toronto Maple Leafs
“Last Man In” candidates:
- Charlie McAvoy, defenseman; Boston Bruins
- Tage Thompson, forward; Buffalo Sabres
- Lucas Raymond, forward; Detroit Red Wings
- Aleksander Barkov, forward; Florida Panthers
- Tyler Toffoli, forward; Montreal Canadiens
- Brady Tkachuk, forward; Ottawa Senators
- Steven Stamkos, forward; Tampa Bay Lightning
- John Tavares, forward; Toronto Maple Leafs