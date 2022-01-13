HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — LAPD Officers were in pursuit of an alleged attempted murder suspect on Thursday evening.
The pursuit began around 8:45 p.m. in Hollywood, where an alleged attempted murder took place. A firearm was supposedly used in the attempted murder.
The suspects fled the scene in a blue Nissan, prompting the pursuit.
Just after 9:10 p.m., the suspects pulled their vehicle over and authorities took them into custody. Two people were in the vehicle, and officers initially had them both lay face down on the street, prior to their arrest.
