ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A massive operation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies took aim at taking down violent gangs in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

FBI officials announced 10 new arrests of the Brownwood street gang out of Anaheim Wednesday. The arrests come after a year-long investigation into the gang’s alleged firearm sales and drug distribution in Orange County.

During more than 25 controlled purchase operations between July 2019 and August 2020, a confidential source purchased methamphetamine and nearly two dozen firearms from several members of the gang, according to the FBI. The DEA seized six more firearms, including rifles and pistols, rifle scopes, AR-15 upper receivers, one suppresser, and a pipe bomb.

Seven weapons were also seized during Wednesday’s raids.

A total of sixteen people were charged in the case, three of whom were previously in custody, and three others who are fugitives.

In a separate case, seven members or associates of the Pico Nuevo 13 gang, which authorities say is based out of Pico Rivera but also operates in North Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley, were charged Wednesday. Two of those gang members were arrested in an operation Wednesday, three were already in custody and two more remain at large, according to the FBI.

Pico Nuevo 13 is known for “violent tactics” in trafficking narcotics and weapons, according to the FBI. Twenty-two weapons were seized during the investigation into Pico Nuevo 13.

The FBI says they have seized 180 guns – 37 of which were untraceable “ghost guns” – in the past six months of investigating gang-related cases.