LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Lynwood woman who suffers from bipolar disorder.
Sheila Nicole Diciolli, 21-years-old, has been missing since January 5, when she was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Elm Street near the 710 Freeway, wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.
Diciolli is 5-foot, 8-inches and weighs about 100 pounds, with short blonde hair and hazel eyes. She also has a tattoo of a cat on her right thigh.
LACSD noted that her family is extremely concerned for her well-being, and anyone with information on Diciolli’s whereabouts was asked to call
the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
