LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to temporarily close the historic Beachwood Stairs which city officials say need more than $100,000 in repairs.

The staircase, at 3020 and 3030 Beachwood Drive, north of Franklin Avenue, are part an urban hiking loop that includes a series of staircases in the Hollywoodland area. They have been blocked off to the public since at least Christmas Eve.

Colin Shanahan took these photos of the top and bottom of the inaccessible Beachwood Steps on 12/24/2021. These historic stairs need to be restored and reopened, not closed off indefinitely. Where there’s a will, the money can be found. Please don’t seal them off! pic.twitter.com/NhnNs2RWvw — Esotouric's Secret Los Angeles (@esotouric) January 5, 2022

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman says the stairs require more than $100,000 worth of repairs and funds haven’t been identified for the project yet.

“Right now, the stairs pose a significant public safety hazard,” Nithya wrote on Twitter last week. “This closure is intended to protect users from any physical harm while our team works to secure funding for the repairs.”

We’ve been receiving some concerns over our recent motion to fund a gate temporarily closing off the top portion of the Beachwood Stairs. This closing is a *temporary measure* that will only remain in place until funding is available for the stairs to be repaired. — Councilmember Nithya Raman (@cd4losangeles) January 5, 2022

Raman said her office is working with the Board of Public Works to create a scope of work for the repair project.

