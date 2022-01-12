CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to temporarily close the historic Beachwood Stairs which city officials say need more than $100,000 in repairs.

The staircase, at 3020 and 3030 Beachwood Drive, north of Franklin Avenue, are part an urban hiking loop that includes a series of staircases in the Hollywoodland area. They have been blocked off to the public since at least Christmas Eve.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman says the stairs require more than $100,000 worth of repairs and funds haven’t been identified for the project yet.

“Right now, the stairs pose a significant public safety hazard,” Nithya wrote on Twitter last week. “This closure is intended to protect users from any physical harm while our team works to secure funding for the repairs.”

Raman said her office is working with the Board of Public Works to create a scope of work for the repair project.

