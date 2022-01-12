LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — El Segundo residents are taking legal action against the City of Los Angeles over the 17-million gallon sewage spill from the Hyperion Treatment Plant.
The July 11 spill happened after the plant's debris-filtering machines got clogged, sending raw sewage onto more than 70 acres of land and into the ocean.
The sewage spill shut down several beaches from El Segundo to Dockweiler RV Park, and nearby neighbors say they and their pets were exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas and other toxins. A report later determined that the LA County Department of Public Health failed to swiftly notify the public of the sewage spill.
Another group of El Segundo residents filed a similar lawsuit against the city on Jan. 4.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday includes 21 plaintiffs, who claim they have suffered dizziness; eye, nose, and throat irritation; respiratory distress; anxiety; and at times, vomiting. The new lawsuit alleges the city has known since 2019 that the plant, which was designed to protect the integrity of sewage operations and prevent flooding, was unreliable and prone to flooding.