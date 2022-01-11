LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Oscars will have a host at this year’s ceremony after not having one for the past few years.
Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, made the announcement Tuesday during the Television Critics Association’s press tour.READ MORE: Fatal LAPD Shootings Jumped In 2021; More Suspects Armed With Non-Firearm Weapons
It was not immediately known who would be taking on the hosting duties.
The Oscars have not had a host since 2018 when Jimmy Kimmel filled the role. In 2019, Kevin Hart was slated to host the ceremony but he withdrew following the circulation of homophobic tweets.
The ceremony went without a host following Hart’s withdrawal and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opted not to have an emcee in 2020.READ MORE: SoFi Stadium To Host 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship
Last year’s Oscar ceremony was altered due to the COVID pandemic and was held at Union Station. In lieu of a host, the ceremony opened with a monologue by actress/director Regina King.
Earlier Tuesday, industry veteran Glenn Weiss was named director of the 94th Oscars telecast, marking the seventh time he will helm the broadcast.
The 94th Oscars are scheduled for March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.MORE NEWS: 2 Arrested In Shooting At The Bank In Old Town Temecula That Killed Hemet Father
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)