CITY OF INDUSTRY (CBSLA) — With demand high for COVID-19 testing, new sites are opening Monday in Long Beach and the City of Industry.
READ MORE: 1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Shooting At The Bank Mexican Restaurant In Old Town Temecula
A line of cars formed at the Industry Hills Expo Center on Temple Avenue even before Total Testing Solutions had finished setting up to open at 8:30 a.m.
The new site, a partnership between the City of Industry and Supervisor Hilda Solis, will feature multiple lanes for drive-thru testing and will have the capacity to provide dual COVID-19 PCR and Influenza A & B tests for up to 1,000 vehicles. The Industry Hills Expo Center testing site will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 31. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online at www.totaltestingsolutions.com.READ MORE: LA Metro Resumes Bus Fare Collection For First Time Since Start Of COVID Pandemic
The City of Long Beach is also streamlining its testing and vaccination capacity by opening a new, larger-drive thru and walk-up clinic in the former Boeing parking lot near 3590 E. Wardlow Road. With this addition, the city will transition its Long Beach City College and Pacific Coast campus sites to vaccine-only sites.
Long Beach public health officials say their current positivity rate is 25.8%, with 202.4 cases per 100,000 people – the highest the city has seen since the pandemic began.
Additionally, the city will restrict its Cabrilllo High School testing site to Long Beach Unified School District students, faculty, and staff.MORE NEWS: Funeral Monday For 14-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed By LAPD Officer In North Hollywood Burlington Store
“Our top priority is keeping our schools open,” Long Beach Unified Superintendent Jill A. Baker said. “The positive impact that in-person learning has on our students cannot be overstated. The best way to keep our schools open is to ensure students and staff have access to vaccines and testing.”