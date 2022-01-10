LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA Sanitation and Environment kicked off a non-perishable food drive Monday that will provide donations to the St. Francis Center and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for distribution.
The food drive, which is seeking canned, jarred, and packaged food along with shelf-stable food and beverages, is set to continue through March 4.READ MORE: Cal Poly Pomona To Begin Spring Semester With Remote Classes
People can bring the non-perishable foods donations to the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays:
- the lobby of the Public Works Building, at 1149 S. Broadway, in downtown Los Angeles;
- the East Valley District Yard, at 11050 Pendleton St. in Sun Valley;
- the West Valley District Yard, at 8840 Vanalden Ave. in Northridge;
- the North Central District Yard, at 452 San Fernando Rd. in Lincoln Heights;
- the West LA District Yard, at 2027 Stoner Ave. in Sawtelle;
- the South LA District Yard, at 786 S. Mission Rd. in Boyle Heights;
- Harbor District Yard, at 1400 N. Gaffey St. in San Pedro; and
- Building B at the Washington Yard, at 2649 E. Washington Blvd. in downtown Los Angeles.
The drop-off locations will be closed on Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on Feb. 21 for Presidents Day.MORE NEWS: LA County Launches COVID Test Kit Pick-Up At 13 Testing Sites
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)