LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Four Southern California airports are among the 50 across the nation that will block access to 5G technology when it’s turned on this month.
The FAA has ordered a buffer around the nation's 50 busiest airports to block 5G technology when Verizon and AT&T switch their towers on Jan. 19. Those airports include LAX, Hollywood-Burbank, John Wayne in Orange County, and Ontario International.
San Francisco International, Mineta San Jose International, and Fresno-Yosemite International in Northern California will also block 5G access when it is switched on.
The move was made due to 5G's potential interference with aircraft safety instruments, but several experts the risk of interference is low.
Other busy airports, like Hartsfield International in Atlanta, Boston Logan International Airport, and Washington D.C.’s airports will not restrict 5G access. Near these airports, wireless companies agreed to turn off transmitters and make other adjustments for six months to minimize potential 5G interference with sensitive aircraft instruments used in low-visibility landings, according to the FAA.