LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travel woes continued at airports across the country.
So far, as of Sunday, about 17 flights were delayed at LAX and 48 flights were canceled in or out of LAX.READ MORE: Man In His 50s Shot, Killed In Azusa; Probe Underway
Meanwhile, thousands of flights were canceled last week nationwide because of bad weather and COVID-19 sick calls.READ MORE: Suspect Wanted For Attempted Murder Evades Capture After Wild Pursuit In SoCal
It doesn’t appear conditions will improve soon.
In fact, travel experts say it is likely that airlines will round the cancellation corner this month.MORE NEWS: Taco Bell Employee Shot, Killed By Customer Attempting To Buy Food With Counterfeit Money In South LA
Those who are traveling are urged to check with the airline ahead of time.