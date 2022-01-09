SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — A fast food employee was shot and killed in South Los Angeles on the job.
The incident unfolded just before 11 p.m. Saturday night at the Taco Bell on Avalon and Century boulevards.
It was there that a male suspect drove up to the drive-thru and attempted to purchase food with counterfeit currency.
When that individual was refused service, the suspect opened fire at the employee multiple times, killing him. Another worker was possibly injured.
The victim who died was a 41-year-old man.
The suspect drove away in an unknown vehicle.