SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A wild and dangerous pursuit with speeds reaching 100 mph came to an end late Saturday night.
The incident unfolded late Saturday. The LAPD says the driver was wanted for attempted murder.READ MORE: Man In His 50s Shot, Killed In Azusa; Probe Underway
The suspect led police on a chase through the valley and into Hollywood and onto the 5 Freeway. At one point, it looked like the driver stopped and let someone out of the car.READ MORE: Travel Woes Continue At LAX With Delayed, Canceled Flights
Officers eventually lost sight of the driver in Santa Clarita.MORE NEWS: Taco Bell Employee Shot, Killed By Customer Attempting To Buy Food With Counterfeit Money In South LA
So far, the suspect has evaded capture.