Chargers Fumble Their Way Out Of Playoffs, Fall To Raiders In Overtime 35-32With a playoff berth on the line, a gritty showdown between the Chargers and the Raiders went to overtime, ending with a Las Vegas victory, 35-32, in the final NFL game of the regular season.

Morant’s Dazzling Block Lifts Grizzlies To 9th Straight WinThe Memphis Grizzlies set a franchise record with their ninth straight win, getting 16 points and a breathtaking block from Ja Morant in a 127-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Trevor Zegras Leads Ducks Past Red Wings 4-3 In ShootoutTrevor Zegras had a goal and an assist before scoring again in the shootout, leading the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.