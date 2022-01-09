SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A single-story house fire in Sun Valley on Sunday evening prompted a large response from Los Angeles Fire Department crews.
The fire, which was reported just after 8:30 p.m., tore through the roof of the home as crews attempted to contain the flames, and prevent damage to neighboring houses. The home is located on West Arminta Street in Sun Valley.
It took crews just over 30 minutes to knockdown the fire, and more than 45 firefighters were on the scene.
All four residents of the home were able to safely escape before first responders arrived.