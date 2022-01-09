GARDENA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a shooting on Sunday.
The homicide was reported just after 1:15 p.m., on South Avalon Boulevard, in an unincorporated part of Gardena.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, though his identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
As of the time of the report, authorities have no information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information on this killing was asked to call the LASD’s homicide unit at (323) 890-5500.
