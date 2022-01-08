Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
A new tiny home village for unhoused Angelenos is now open is Westlake. It’s at Third Street near Alvarado and has 56 tiny homes. Thirty people have moved in so far. The village can house up to 109 people who are homeless.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has activated the state’s National Guard in order to assist in COVID testing facilities around the state. It’s an effort to lessen the high demand for tests that have been overwhelming many medical centers.
Two winning lottery tickets were sold Wednesday night for the coveted $630 million Powerball jackpot. One was sold at this California 7-11 in South Sacramento. The other ticket was in Wisconsin.