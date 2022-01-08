LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With his fourth quarter steal, LeBron James has officially entered the Top 10 in All-Time steals in NBA history. The event took place in the Lakers’ defeat of the
The steal was his fourth of the game, vaulting him over Alvin Robertson for No. 10 with 2,113 steals over his 19 year career.
Lakers Guarantee Contracts For Bradley, Reaves Through 2022
With his fourth steal of the game, LeBron is now 10th on the NBA's all-time steals list.@KingJames x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/4i0FAsvqsi
James' next target on the list will be Hakeem Olajuwon, who has 2,162 steals.
This is the second time in the span of a week that LeBron has made news and waves on the All-Time Top 10 lists, when he moved into fourth All-Time in free throws made.
As it stands, King James also finds himself in the Top 10 on several other all-time record lists in NBA history including:
- Points, 3rd all-time
- Assists, 8th all-time
- Field Goals made, 3rd all-time