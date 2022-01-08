VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police officers were in pursuit of an alleged attempted murder suspect on Saturday evening. The pursuit began around 6:30 p.m., although it was unclear how authorities engaged with the vehicle.
The vehicle in question, supposedly a Dodge Charger, has been booked going speeds of over 120 miles per hour.
After leading authorities through several freeways, surface streets and Southland communities, including Van Nuys, Hollywood and Sylmar, the suspect was apparently lost just after 7:10 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.