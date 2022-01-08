CARSON (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Saturday to find a 74-year-old woman who went missing in Carson.
Melody Hudgins was last seen on Dec. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Hudgins is white, 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs about 146 pounds.
She has gray hair and hazel eyes, the LASD reported.
She was reportedly on foot and last seen wearing a green hat, white sweater, blue jeans and red shoes.
A silver alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the LASD. The silver alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.
