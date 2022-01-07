LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A bit of decision making was required from the Lakers front office on Friday, when they announced that they would be guaranteeing the contracts of guards Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves.

The move, made prior to the deadline set by the NBA to guarantee or cut players, secures their roster at 15 players.

Bradley, who has played in 31 games this year, is averaging 23.8 minutes with 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists. A stint in COVID-19 protocols and early struggles had many doubting whether the Lakers would hold onto his roster for the rest of the season, but key minutes down the stretch in the absence of superstar Anthony Davis – forcing the team to revert to small ball lineups – have proved his worth and value to the team, especially as a veteran.

On the other hand, Reaves, who began the season with the team as an undrafted rookie/free agent has impressed thus far, albeit in more limited playing time. In 20.3 minutes per game over 20 games in 2021-22, Reaves is averaging 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Lakers fans will remember Reaves for his last-minute game-winner in overtime to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in December, when he drained a deep three-pointer to send the Purple and Gold home victors.

Assuming the team continues to retain forward Stanley Johnson, who signed a 10-day contract with the team on Thursday, their roster will remain at 15 players – the league maximum.