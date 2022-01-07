LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Kingdom Day Parade Board of Directors voted to cancel this year’s event due to coronavirus concerns, the event’s chairman announced Friday.
Dr. Adrian Dove, Chairman of CORE-CA's Kingdom Day Parade said, "Out of extreme caution and concern for the survival of our public, based on the new COVID-19 data officially released today by Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health, which now reveals the severity of serious spikes in hospitalization in Los Angeles. The entire Board of Directors of the Kingdom Day Parade, voted unanimously to take the drastic action of canceling this year's parade on the street in order to avoid even the faintest possibility of sponsoring a super spreader event."
All Parade Participants, Volunteers, and Sponsors are being contacted directly by Parade Organizers, Dove said.
Dove said the event's sponsor and our media partner are in full support of "this difficult but unavoidable decision to remove this parade from the streets this year in order to protect human lives."
The 37th annual parade, honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was set for Monday, January 17.