LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cedars-Sinai is seeking donations as it continues to face a blood shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We normally like to have a few days’ inventory of blood on hand, but we haven’t had the luxury of that in a long time,” said Ellen Klapper, director of Transfusion Medicine and Blood Donor Services.READ MORE: Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Get Life Sentences; No Possibility Of Parole For Travis And Gregory McMichael
The number of blood drives hosted at schools, houses of worship and other organizations has been dramatically reduced during the pandemic.
The lack of blood drives paired with holiday travel, inclement weather and seasonal illnesses has contributed to the drop in supply.READ MORE: Sidney Poitier, First Black Man To Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies At 94
“That all has combined to create a really tough situation for us here at the hospital,” said Armando Romero, associate director of Transfusion Medicine at Cedars-Sinai.
Donors can register online at donatebloodcedars.org or by calling 310- 423-4170.MORE NEWS: Kingdom Day Parade Canceled Due To COVID Concerns
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)