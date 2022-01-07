COMPTON (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday in Compton.
Reported just prior to 1 a.m., authorities arrived on the scene at Compton Boulevard and Lime Street to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wound shortly later. The victim’s name is withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Detectives have launched an investigation into the incident, and are seeking information on a suspect and motive.
Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)