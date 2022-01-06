MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — The Mission Viejo Library will now require appointments to enter the facility as COVID cases continue to surge.
"Staff members expect these measures will only be in place for two to three weeks but are actively monitoring the situation and will adjust as needed," the city of Mission Viejo said in a statement.
Appointments are available every half hour and can be made here. Study room reservations also qualify as an appointment.
Curbside pickup will also be available without an appointment.
The library's hours will remain the same: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Patrons are urged to visit the library website for updates.