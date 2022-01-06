LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – James Corden, host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, announced on Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
An update from James. pic.twitter.com/DIssDUuNzD
— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 6, 2022
Corden, who is vaccinated and has received a booster shot against the virus, said he feels completely fine and indicated that the late night show will be off air the next few days.
Corden joins fellow comedians and late night television hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers to announce they contracted COVID-19 this week.
Corden has been the host of The Late Late Show since March 2015.