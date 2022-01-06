Late Late Show Host James Corden Tests Positive For COVID Corden, who is vaccinated and has received a booster shot against the virus, said he feels completely fine and indicated that the late night show will be off air the next few days.

"We're In Crisis Mode:" Staffing Shortages Worry LAFD LeadershipThe virus has been wreaking havoc on the rank and file of the Los Angeles Fire Department with 299 firefighters off duty because of COVID-19, causing worrying staffing shortages so much so that a high-ranking firefighter said they are in the midst of a "severe staffing crisis."