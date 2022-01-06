ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will offer free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics every Saturday from Jan. 8 to Jan 22, at three of their Specialty Care Centers located throughout the greater Los Angeles area.
All clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available online for those eligible. No appointments are necessary for flu shots, patients must be six months or older. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe to receive a COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time.
Posted below are the dates and locations for the three clinics at the Children’s Hospital locations. Click the link to the corresponding center to make your appointment.
- Saturday, January 8 at 468 E. Santa Clara St., Arcadia, CA 91006 – Arcadia Specialty Care Center
- Saturday, January 15 at 5363 Balboa Blvd., Encino, CA 91316 – Encino Specialty Care Center
- Saturday, January 22 at 3440 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503 – South Bay Specialty Care Center