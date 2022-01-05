MALIBU (CBSLA) — Malibu City Hall will close to the public from Wednesday through Jan. 28 due to rising COVID-19 cases.
During the closure, city staff will continue to work but in-person services will be suspended.
“The temporary closure of City Hall to the public is out of an abundance of caution to help slow the spread of COVID-19 amidst the current surge so that we can protect the health and safety of the community, especially seniors and other high-risk groups, and to allow city staff to continue to safely provide essential city services,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in a statement.
#Malibu City Hall will be temporarily closed to the public Jan 5 -28 in response to rise in #COVID19 cases & community transmission in @CountyofLA. City staff & Depts continue to work & offer all City services virtually. https://t.co/aGTmkgxPXX pic.twitter.com/zD8NB6MG1f
City Council and commission meetings will continue to be held remotely.
Residents can contact city staff by phone or email, using the following contacts:
- Building Safety Department (including Environmental Health, Coastal Engineering and Geotechnical Engineering): 310-456-2489, ext. 390, or mbuilding@malibucity.org.
- Planning Department: 310-456-2489, ext. 485, or mplanning@malibucity.org.
- Public Works Department: 310-456-2489, ext. 391, or mpublicworks@malibucity.org.
- Other city business: 310-456-2489, ext. 392, or info@malibucity.org.
According to city officials, the closure could end earlier than Jan. 28 if the COVID situation improves.
