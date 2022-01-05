COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Costa Mesa Police arrested Jon Scott Weir on Wednesday, on suspicion of causing a fatal collision that killed one pedestrian.
The incident in question, which authorities believe was caused by Weir, who was driving under the influence of drugs, took place just prior to 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening near the intersection of Victoria Street and Placentia Avenue in Costa Mesa.
Weir supposedly struck a pedestrian who was waiting to cross the street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
When authorities arrived, they found Weir’s vehicle on fire and a traffic light had been knocked over. However, Weir was able to escape the vehicle under his own power.
He was taken to a nearby medical facility to assess his injuries following the incident.