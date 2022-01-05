BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — If a TV and movie awards show has no audience, no celebrities, no nominees, and is not televised – did it even happen?
The organizers of the 79th annual Golden Globes will find out this Sunday, when the awards ceremony returns to the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
The event will not be televised, and there won’t be a red carpet, any audience, and no nominees or other stars to attend. The only attendees will be members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the Golden Globes, and some of their grant recipients.
The HFPA was rocked last year by scandal, including allegations of corruption and the revelation that the group had no Black members.
According to Variety, the Globes reached out to several Hollywood agencies to see if their clients would take part, but no celebrities agreed to show up.