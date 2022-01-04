LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Southern California, USC has announced that all indoor home athletics events will be closed to the general public effective immediately and will continue through the close of business on Friday, Jan. 14.
This follows USC's decision to conduct the first week of Spring semester classes remotely. Only relatives and guests of team members will be allowed to attend such events with all game day health and safety protocols remaining in effect.
Tickets will not be available to the general public. Ticket purchasers will be contacted by the USC Athletics Ticket Office and provided with information regarding refunds and credits to their accounts.
The following indoor athletic events will be impacted:
- Wednesday, January 12, 2022: Men’s Volleyball vs. Princeton
- Thursday, January 13, 2022: Men’s Basketball vs. Oregon State
- Friday, January 14, 2022: Men’s Volleyball vs. Erskine
The 7th-ranked Trojans men's basketball team (12-0) are among just five undefeated Division 1 teams and have their highest ranking since the 1991-1992 season. USC men's basketball's last game was on Dec. 18 when they beat Georgia Tech 67-53 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.
Fans can watch the USC-Oregon State men’s basketball game live on ESPN2/ESPNU. Both USC men’s volleyball matches will be live streamed on USCTrojans.com.