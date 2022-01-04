LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Police apprehended two armed robbery suspects following a pursuit that ended in Lancaster Tuesday night.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department in Santa Clarita initiated the pursuit on the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) at about 6:50 p.m. after deputies conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle briefly pulled over before fleeing as deputies approached the vehicle.
The vehicle exited the Antelope Valley Freeway shortly before police deployed spike strips. The vehicle then stopped on West Tenth Street and Newgrove Street, at about 7:20 p.m. The driver surrendered immediately, however, a passenger in the vehicle ran through a parking lot and a few residential yards. Authorities arrested the passenger in a nearby backyard after a brief search of the area.
After detaining the passenger, police began to search for a weapon in the nearby area.