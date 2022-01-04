PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – A 27-year-old man fatally stabbed in Paramount in what a television station reported was an attempt to steal his car was identified Tuesday by the coroner’s office.
The stabbing occurred at about 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of San Carlos Street, near Rosecrans Avenue, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
"Lakewood Station deputies responded to the location regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call for service," Schrader said. "When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from an apparent stab wound to the upper torso."
Arlex Bolaines Flores of Paramount was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.