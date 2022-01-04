LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — What year is it again? Long queues of cars waiting hours for a COVID-19 test were seen all over Southern California Monday, a flashback to troubling images seen early in the pandemic.

A holiday season of widespread travel and gatherings unfortunately coincided with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, which health experts say is much more efficient at infecting even fully vaccinated and boosted people, leading to high demand for COVID-19 tests required to get back to work and school.

In Boyle Heights, a white tent served as a staging area for testing, while cars lined up again at Dodger Stadium for a test – both ominous flashbacks to the pre-vaccine pandemic. In Baldwin Park, a long line of cars was seen queued up on the top of Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park medical center. Further out in La Palma, there was nearly a mile-long line of cars waiting to get a COVID test.

At-home COVID tests are hard to come by in stores, so schools and elected officials are scrambling to distribute tests. Los Angeles County is offering to mail free home test kits to all of its residents, while Supervisor Katrina Foley helped hand out boxes of free home tests at Orange Coast College. LAUSD is also planning to distribute tests to each of its students before the spring semester resumes next week.