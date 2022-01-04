LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Delta Airlines said an issue with a luggage conveyor belt caused long lines for travelers looking to drop off their baggage at Terminal 2 Tuesday morning.
The long lines were also due to the fact that Terminal 3 was closed for renovations and travelers are being diverted to Terminal 2.
The conveyor belt issue paired with the ongoing flight cancelations and delays caused even more of a backup.
“We arrived at the airport at about 8:30 and we’ve been in line for an hour and a half just to drop off our luggage, so we look like we have about 15 more minutes until we drop off our bags and then we still have to go through TSA and find our gate,” said traveler Matt Porter.
According to Delta, the issue with the conveyor belt has been fixed.
On Tuesday, 50 flights were canceled and 124 had been delayed.